    BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    624 Views
    BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition - Now in pictures

    BMW recently launched the 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' in India at 66.3 lakh. It's available with customised and flexible financial solutions. BMW India Financial Services is even offering flexible end-of-term options and assured buyback after four years at an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of Rs 89,999. You also get some cosmetic changes as seen in this picture gallery.

    BMW 5 Series Grille

    A few of the attractive exterior elements include the signature kidney grille, front attachment and splitters finished in dark black carbon fibre. Even the exterior mirror caps come in carbon fibre.

    BMW 5 Series ORVM Blinker

    Integration of the dark theme is even carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys. BMW says these will convey power and an adrenalin-rich character to the car.

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Round at the back is a carbon fibre rear spoiler that gives a dynamic look to this new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’, which is available exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork.

    BMW 5 Series Rear Spoiler

    The sedan draws power from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine churning 252bhp and 350Nm of torque. Needless to say, it also gets multiple driver assistance systems with cutting-edge technology.

    BMW 5 Series Left Front Three Quarter
    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 63.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW 5 Series Gallery

