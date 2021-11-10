BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition - Now in pictures

BMW recently launched the 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' in India at 66.3 lakh. It's available with customised and flexible financial solutions. BMW India Financial Services is even offering flexible end-of-term options and assured buyback after four years at an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of Rs 89,999. You also get some cosmetic changes as seen in this picture gallery.

A few of the attractive exterior elements include the signature kidney grille, front attachment and splitters finished in dark black carbon fibre. Even the exterior mirror caps come in carbon fibre.

Integration of the dark theme is even carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys. BMW says these will convey power and an adrenalin-rich character to the car.

Round at the back is a carbon fibre rear spoiler that gives a dynamic look to this new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’, which is available exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork.

The sedan draws power from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine churning 252bhp and 350Nm of torque. Needless to say, it also gets multiple driver assistance systems with cutting-edge technology.