Mercedes-Benz India opens new workshop in Bengaluru

Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its service network in southern India with the inauguration of a new workshop facility in association with Akshaya Motors. The newly opened service outlet is located at Hosur Road in Bengaluru and spreads across an area of 20,000 square feet.

The workshop is based on the carmaker’s new brand presentation called ‘MAR 2020’. The facility is equipped with 11 bays, 50 trained staff, and has an annual capacity to service over 4,500 cars. The outlet also boasts of something called ‘service lobby’. This means that customers can directly arrive at the workshop and are then received by a service assistant for further process. This is the fourth workshop in Bengaluru, expanding the brand’s presence in 47 cities with close to 100 consumer touchpoints.

Apart from this, Mercedes-Benz has also relaunched the Premier Express Prime 2.0 (PEP 2.0) service program. Under this initiative, customers can get their vehicles serviced in under three hours. The types of services covered under this program are divided into Service A and Service B that include oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, interior and exterior washing, coolant anti-freeze mixture ratio check, and more.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “2021 has been an important year for Mercedes-Benz India in terms of introducing some benchmark customer service initiatives. From introducing industry best eight years warranty for the new generation cars, to the introduction of MB Value Service, we strive to provide hassle free ownership experience to our customers. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market.”