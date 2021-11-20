CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    561 Views
    Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid — Now in pictures

    Volvo recently launched the updated versions of the XC60 and the S90 in our country. Hot on the heels of this announcement, the carmaker has also introduced the XC90 mild-hybrid for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV gets a new petrol hybrid engine replacing the diesel unit. It also gets some cosmetic changes and features as detailed in this picture gallery.

    Volvo XC90 Front View

    Design-wise, it retains its styling elements but boasts a revised front grille, dual exhaust tips, and rides on a new set of alloy wheels.

    Volvo XC90 Rear View

    We only get the B6 Inscription and Recharge trim in India. Otherwise, there's also an R-Design trim sporting a gloss black exterior trim, window surrounds, and ORVMs.

    Volvo XC90 Right Side View

    Inside the cabin, it’s equipped with features like a nine-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, a rear-view camera, and even a powered tailgate, to name a few.

    Volvo XC90 Front Row Seats

    Other upgrades include heated front seats with a massage function, an advanced air purifier, and a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo system to take care of one's infotainment needs.

    Volvo XC90 Front View

    Volvo offers air suspension as standard on this SUV. It also gets many advanced safety features like pilot assist, lane-keeping aid, 360-degree camera, collision mitigation support, and so on.

    Volvo XC90 Right Front Three Quarter

    The SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It churns out 296bhp and 420Nm of torque and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Volvo XC90 Right Side View

    This powertrain also features a 48V battery, comes with an integrated starter generator, and even a Kinetic Energy Recovery System. All of these help boost fuel efficiency by 15 per cent.

    Volvo XC90 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Like the S90 and XC60 mild-hybrids, there’s a three years Volvo Service Package being offered at a price of Rs 75,000 (+taxes). However, all of these are introductory offers for the festive season.

    Volvo XC90 Rear View
    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 89.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Finance launches ‘Quiklyz’ vehicle leasing and subscription business
     Next 
    2022 Audi A8 facelift — What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC90 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volvo XC90 Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118341 Views
    763 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 89.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thNOV
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.07 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.05 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.07 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.08 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 99.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 1.09 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.00 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 99.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118341 Views
    763 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid — Now in pictures