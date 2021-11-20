Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid — Now in pictures

Volvo recently launched the updated versions of the XC60 and the S90 in our country. Hot on the heels of this announcement, the carmaker has also introduced the XC90 mild-hybrid for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV gets a new petrol hybrid engine replacing the diesel unit. It also gets some cosmetic changes and features as detailed in this picture gallery.

Design-wise, it retains its styling elements but boasts a revised front grille, dual exhaust tips, and rides on a new set of alloy wheels.

We only get the B6 Inscription and Recharge trim in India. Otherwise, there's also an R-Design trim sporting a gloss black exterior trim, window surrounds, and ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, it’s equipped with features like a nine-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, a rear-view camera, and even a powered tailgate, to name a few.

Other upgrades include heated front seats with a massage function, an advanced air purifier, and a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo system to take care of one's infotainment needs.

Volvo offers air suspension as standard on this SUV. It also gets many advanced safety features like pilot assist, lane-keeping aid, 360-degree camera, collision mitigation support, and so on.

The SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It churns out 296bhp and 420Nm of torque and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This powertrain also features a 48V battery, comes with an integrated starter generator, and even a Kinetic Energy Recovery System. All of these help boost fuel efficiency by 15 per cent.

Like the S90 and XC60 mild-hybrids, there’s a three years Volvo Service Package being offered at a price of Rs 75,000 (+taxes). However, all of these are introductory offers for the festive season.