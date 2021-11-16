CarWale
    2021 Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription - All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    985 Views
    2021 Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription - All you need to know

    In 1959, Volvo cars invented the concept of the three-point safety belt, arguably, one of the most important safety innovations in the history of automotive safety. Later on, the brand continued innovating such pioneering safety systems one after another. Over the last decade, Volvo reinvented itself to become a premium carmaker. The XC90 was the first-ever car to use the SPA platform. And the first to feature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights.

    Volvo XC90 Left Front Three Quarter

    In a way, the XC90 paved the carmaker's way to become a luxury automaker, though its primary motive remains to be safety. And the newest version of the XC90 proves that. Volvo has not redesigned the 2021 XC90 but has outfitted it with some up-to-the-minute safety features. This refreshed XC90 has been launched in India and it costs Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, as a part of going carbon neutral, the brand is also focusing on making greener vehicles.

    Volvo XC90 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The updated XC90 bears the same design as the previous model that was introduced here two years ago. To put it simply, it continues to have the key elements of being a Volvo such as the grille with a chrome frame and vertical bars, ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights, full-LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels and the signature rear LED lights.

    Volvo XC90 Left Side View

    Interior

    Like the exterior, the XC90 retains the overall interior design from before. Here, Volvo offers a choice of two colours for the upholstery - Amber and Maroon Brown. Besides, the charcoal interior is draped in premium Nappa leather. Additionally, there is a 12-inch fully-digital drive display and a nine-inch vertical centre information display. However, Volvo has not upgraded the XC90 with the latest Android-based infotainment system like the new XC60 and S90.

    Volvo XC90 Dashboard

    There is a new addition in the form of an in-cabin air purification system, called Advanced air cleaner PM 2.5. Apart from that, the seven-seat SUV gets four-zone temperature control, humidity sensor, rear-side windows sun blinds, comfort seats with ventilation, massage and heating functions, 19-speaker, 1,400-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system and a wireless charging pad.

    Volvo XC90 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Features

    Although there are no significant changes in terms of the exterior and interior designs, Volvo has added a few high-tech features in the XC90. The luxury SUV comes with adaptive cruise control, Pilot Assist, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, park assist, lane-keeping aid, oncoming lane mitigation, collision warning and rear collision mitigation support. In addition, Volvo continues to offer adaptive chassis with air suspension, a 360-degree camera setup, an all-wheel-drive system and a panoramic sunroof.

    Volvo XC90 Front View

    Engine and transmission

    The biggest change in this refreshed XC90 comes as this new 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-charged (turbocharged and supercharged) petrol engine integrated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic.

    Volvo XC90 Right Rear Three Quarter

    This motor is capable of generating 296bhp at 5,700rpm and 420Nm of torque between 2,200 and 4,500rpm. Volvo claims that the XC90 can achieve 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds and has an electronically governed top speed of 180kmph.

    Volvo XC90 Rear View
    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 89.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
