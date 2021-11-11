Maruti Suzuki produces 1,30,763 passenger vehicles in October 2021

- 1,30,763 passenger vehicles produced

- Production affected due to shortage of electronic components

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of October 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India produced a total of 1,34,779 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. The numbers show an upward trend as compared to the numbers recorded in previous months.

The company manufactured 86,456 units of mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are over 35 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise in production with 1,554 units manufactured in the last month.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment has observed a positive surge with a manufacturing total of 42,753 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,30,763 units.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2021 Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hatchback can be had across four variants and six exterior shades; details of which can be read here.