2021 Kia Sonet accessories detailed

The Kia Sonet was added to the carmaker’s portfolio late last year and since launch has proved to be one of the strongest contenders in the booming compact SUV segment. Early this month, Kia rejigged the variant line-up of the SUV with the introduction of 10 new enhancements and the addition of two new trims, details of which can be read here. Here we have compiled a list of exterior and interior fittings along with individual prices one can buy while purchasing the SUV.

To escalate the style quotient of the Sonet, Kia offers numerous chrome inserts for the exterior body of the SUV. These ornamentation can be had on the head lamps, tail lights, ORVMs, door handles, fog lamps, wheel arches, rear reflector, and on the window frame. Other utilitarian accessories include mud flaps, bumper protectors, body side moulding, and door visors.

On the inside, there are four seat covers to choose from. These include quilter amber brown, shell grey, raven black with red accent, and grey flaunt with ink black. The mats are also available in carpet as well as PVC finish. Meanwhile, a sun shade is also on offer for the rear windscreen as well as for rear windows. Other add-ons that can be opted for are key cover, vacuum cleaner, and headrest cushions.

The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.

Mud flap – Rs 489

Bumper protectors satin black – Rs 770

Head lamp garnish chrome – Rs 999

Tail lamp garnish chrome – Rs 1,299

Fog lamp garnish chrome – Rs 629

Twin hood scoops – Rs 999

ORVM garnish chrome – Rs 799

Wheel arc garnish chrome – Rs 1,799

Side fins – Rs 799

Body side moulding chrome – Rs 1,990

Window beading chrome – Rs 1,639

Door visor – Rs 2,279

Door handle chrome – Rs 909

Finger guard chrome – Rs 899

Side step – Rs 14,999

Boot garnish chrome – Rs 789

Door sill guard – Rs 779

Rear reflector garnish – Rs 649

Number plate garnish silver – Rs 799

Door striker cover – Rs 439

Blind spot mirror – Rs 399

Car cover – Rs 4,109

Cabin mats – Rs 1,359 to Rs 2,799

Trunk mat – Rs 1,885

Sunshade – rear glass – Rs 919

Sunshade – front window – Rs 1,649

Head rest cushion – Rs 1,249

Key cover – Rs 626

Seat covers – Rs 5,242 to Rs 5,512

Vacuum cleaner – Rs 2,169