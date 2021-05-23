CarWale
    2021 Kia Sonet accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    The Kia Sonet was added to the carmaker’s portfolio late last year and since launch has proved to be one of the strongest contenders in the booming compact SUV segment. Early this month, Kia rejigged the variant line-up of the SUV with the introduction of 10 new enhancements and the addition of two new trims, details of which can be read here. Here we have compiled a list of exterior and interior fittings along with individual prices one can buy while purchasing the SUV.  

    To escalate the style quotient of the Sonet, Kia offers numerous chrome inserts for the exterior body of the SUV. These ornamentation can be had on the head lamps, tail lights, ORVMs, door handles, fog lamps, wheel arches, rear reflector, and on the window frame. Other utilitarian accessories include mud flaps, bumper protectors, body side moulding, and door visors. 

    On the inside, there are four seat covers to choose from. These include quilter amber brown, shell grey, raven black with red accent, and grey flaunt with ink black. The mats are also available in carpet as well as PVC finish. Meanwhile, a sun shade is also on offer for the rear windscreen as well as for rear windows. Other add-ons that can be opted for are key cover, vacuum cleaner, and headrest cushions. 

    The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.

    Mud flap – Rs 489

    Bumper protectors satin black – Rs 770

    Head lamp garnish chrome – Rs 999

    Tail lamp garnish chrome – Rs 1,299

    Fog lamp garnish chrome – Rs 629

    Twin hood scoops – Rs 999

    ORVM garnish chrome – Rs 799

    Wheel arc garnish chrome – Rs 1,799

    Side fins – Rs 799

    Body side moulding chrome – Rs 1,990

    Window beading chrome – Rs 1,639

    Door visor – Rs 2,279

    Door handle chrome – Rs 909

    Finger guard chrome – Rs 899

    Side step – Rs 14,999

    Boot garnish chrome – Rs 789

    Door sill guard – Rs 779

    Rear reflector garnish – Rs 649

    Number plate garnish silver – Rs 799

    Door striker cover – Rs 439

    Blind spot mirror – Rs 399

    Car cover – Rs 4,109

    Cabin mats – Rs 1,359 to Rs 2,799

    Trunk mat – Rs 1,885

    Sunshade – rear glass – Rs 919

    Sunshade – front window – Rs 1,649

    Head rest cushion – Rs 1,249

    Key cover – Rs 626

    Seat covers – Rs 5,242 to Rs 5,512

    Vacuum cleaner – Rs 2,169

