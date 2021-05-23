2021 Kia Sonet accessories detailed

The Kia Sonet was added to the carmaker’s portfolio late last year and since launch has proved to be one of the strongest contenders in the booming compact SUV segment. Early this month, Kia rejigged the variant line-up of the SUV with the introduction of 10 new enhancements and the addition of two new trims, details of which can be read here. Here we have compiled a list of exterior and interior fittings along with individual prices one can buy while purchasing the SUV.
To escalate the style quotient of the Sonet, Kia offers numerous chrome inserts for the exterior body of the SUV. These ornamentation can be had on the head lamps, tail lights, ORVMs, door handles, fog lamps, wheel arches, rear reflector, and on the window frame. Other utilitarian accessories include mud flaps, bumper protectors, body side moulding, and door visors.
On the inside, there are four seat covers to choose from. These include quilter amber brown, shell grey, raven black with red accent, and grey flaunt with ink black. The mats are also available in carpet as well as PVC finish. Meanwhile, a sun shade is also on offer for the rear windscreen as well as for rear windows. Other add-ons that can be opted for are key cover, vacuum cleaner, and headrest cushions.
The detailed accessories list along with the prices is enumerated below.
Mud flap – Rs 489
Bumper protectors satin black – Rs 770
Head lamp garnish chrome – Rs 999
Tail lamp garnish chrome – Rs 1,299
Fog lamp garnish chrome – Rs 629
Twin hood scoops – Rs 999
ORVM garnish chrome – Rs 799
Wheel arc garnish chrome – Rs 1,799
Side fins – Rs 799
Body side moulding chrome – Rs 1,990
Window beading chrome – Rs 1,639
Door visor – Rs 2,279
Door handle chrome – Rs 909
Finger guard chrome – Rs 899
Side step – Rs 14,999
Boot garnish chrome – Rs 789
Door sill guard – Rs 779
Rear reflector garnish – Rs 649
Number plate garnish silver – Rs 799
Door striker cover – Rs 439
Blind spot mirror – Rs 399
Car cover – Rs 4,109
Cabin mats – Rs 1,359 to Rs 2,799
Trunk mat – Rs 1,885
Sunshade – rear glass – Rs 919
Sunshade – front window – Rs 1,649
Head rest cushion – Rs 1,249
Key cover – Rs 626
Seat covers – Rs 5,242 to Rs 5,512
Vacuum cleaner – Rs 2,169