    Lamborghini Urus facelift continues testing; spotted at the Nurburgring

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Urus facelift continues testing; spotted at the Nurburgring

    - 2021 Lamborghini Urus facelift could arrive later this year 

    - The model will receive a tweaked exterior design

    Lamborghini recently announced its plans for the future, which included hybridisation of the entire range, details of which are available here. Other updates include the Urus facelift, which has been spotted testing yet again.

    Lamborghini Urus Facelift Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the Lamborghini Urus facelift, which is likely to be called the Urus Evo, was snapped during a test at the famed Nurburgring race track in Germany. The model is completely wrapped in camouflage, although we do see a reworked design for the front and rear bumpers. The camo wrap on the tail lights suggests that we might get to see a set of revised units too.

    Lamborghini Urus Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus facelift is expected to be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The folks at Sant'Agata Bolognese could increase the power output figures, which currently stand at 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

