MG Motor India introduces MG Healthline; a free online medical consultation for its customers

- The MG Healthline initiative is provided in partnership with the Doctor 24x7 platform

- The medical team will follow up within 72 hours of the first consultation

MG Motor India has announced a new initiative known as MG Healthline. This initiative will help its customers by providing a platform for them for free online medical consultation with doctors. The services are being provided in partnership with the Doctor 24x7 platform. The medical team will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation.

Customers of Morris Garages India can avail of the service by registering themselves on the carmaker’s website or through the My MG application. The service will include a free consultation with doctors for customers themselves or their family members.

Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.”