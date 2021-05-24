CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India introduces MG Healthline; a free online medical consultation for its customers

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    40 Views
    MG Motor India introduces MG Healthline; a free online medical consultation for its customers

    - The MG Healthline initiative is provided in partnership with the Doctor 24x7 platform

    - The medical team will follow up within 72 hours of the first consultation

    MG Motor India has announced a new initiative known as MG Healthline. This initiative will help its customers by providing a platform for them for free online medical consultation with doctors. The services are being provided in partnership with the Doctor 24x7 platform. The medical team will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation.

    Customers of Morris Garages India can avail of the service by registering themselves on the carmaker’s website or through the My MG application. The service will include a free consultation with doctors for customers themselves or their family members.

    Front View

    Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.”

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Kia Sonet accessories detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India introduces MG Healthline; a free online medical consultation for its customers