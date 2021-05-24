Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota introduces relief measures for its employees

- Medical insurance for team members of up to Rs 11.50 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced an array of comprehensive relief measures for its employees and their families. These include a 24x7 medical hotline, ambulance services, term insurance, and vaccination drive at workplace.

The automaker has dedicated a medical hotline that provides teleconsultation, psychological support, periodic review, and one-on-one counselling of members affected by the coronavirus. Additionally, for employees undergoing home quarantine, a Covid-19 home care kit containing basic medicines, oximeter, thermometer, masks, and sanitiser is provided. TKM is also making efforts to arrange oxygen concentrators and identifying beds available for necessary treatment at the hospital.

The company has also joined hands with an insurance partner to cover the team members by medical insurance of up to Rs 11.50 lakh for treatment of Covid-19 related ailments. In the event of an unfortunate demise of any employee, a participative scheme offers compensation equivalent to about 3.5 years of wages for the workman’s family.

Recently, the carmaker also introduced a vaccination drive at workplace for all its employees. TKM has also provided extensive CSR support to the frontline workers of the Government of Karnataka that includes volunteer support to assist the National Doctors’ helpline, more details of which can be read here.

Talking about the new initiative, G. Shankara, Vice President, HR and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Securing health and safety of all stakeholders including local communities is a top priority. As a responsible corporates, under the guidance of the related authorities, we continue to undertake several comprehensive actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking care of our employees and their families through various initiatives and Self Help Groups created internally. This is also one of our ways to support the Government and lessen the pressure on the medical infrastructure in the country.”