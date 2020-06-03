2020 Kia Seltos competition check

Kia has launched the 2020 model year Seltos SUV in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 9.89 lakh. There are 16 variants and three engine options but more importantly, this model year update sees Kia’s competitor in the highly competitive D-segment SUV range bringing quite a few new features and raising the stakes.

These new features include sunroof emergency stop signal, front and rear USB charging points, engine start via the smart key, extended command list for the UVO connect App as well as dual muffler tips depending on the variant. Kia has also added in new colour schemes and interior trim options. The Seltos is a direct rival for the likes of the Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and the Hyundai Creta. Here is how it stands up to its immediate major rivals.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta entered a new generation and now has a lot in common with the Seltos. This includes the engine lineup of the standard turbo petrol, GDi turbo petrol as well as the diesel engine. The shift in a generation has not affected the SUV's sales and it still sits at the top of the compact SUV food chain.

Standard features on the top-of-the-line diesel and petrol models include climate control, touchscreen infotainment system and leather upholstery. Additionally, it also comes with a contrasting metallic finish on the air-con vents, semi-digital instrument cluster six-way adjustable driver seat, electric sunroof, wireless mobile charger and cruise control. In terms of safety, the six-airbag package with rear-camera for parking.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster has the distinction of being the car that started this segment and now many updates later, it is still a strong name in the segment. Last year, Renault announced that it would step out of the diesel segment and only offer petrol engines for the Indian market. Currently, it has the 1.5-litre petrol with a five-speed manual on offer. It will soon get 1.3-litre turbo petrol in addition to the 1.5-litre with the former being showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and now being offered on the Nissan Kicks. It produces 154bhp/254Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT.

In terms of features, the Duster is segment standard with features like projector headlamps touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power windows and ORVMs, steering adjustment and seat height adjustment for the driver. All variants of the SUV get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. However, the Duster has a price advantage over the Seltos due to its petrol-only nature and the smaller number of variants.

Nissan Kicks

Like the Seltos and Creta, the Kicks too underwent a major update for 2020 with most significant being the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It produces 154bhp/254bhp and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. In terms of features, the Kicks still has the honour of being the only car in its price bracket to offer a 360-degree parking camera setup.

Besides, it also gets an eight-inch floating infotainment system, a leather-wrapped soft-touch dashboard and door trim. Another trick up the Kicks’ sleeve is that it has one of the largest personalisation options list in the segment with 27 accessory categories. Moreover, the vehicle is available with standard safety and convenience features in the form of auto AC, Nissan Connect, dual airbags and ABS with EBD and brake assist.