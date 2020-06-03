Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Wagon R

June 03, 2020, 12:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
11611 Views
Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts across the product range in May 2020. These benefits are available with cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discount. The offers are valid at Arena and Nexa outlets.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The S-Presso, Wagon R and Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire (pre-facelift) include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. The facelifted Dzire is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers on the Vitara Brezza and the Ertiga.

Nexa

All variants of the Maruti Baleno as well as the Ignis Sigma variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the latter are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the Sigma, Delta and Zeta variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alpha variant of the sedan is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

