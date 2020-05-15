2020 Hyundai Creta driven - Now in pictures

Hyundai had unveiled the new Creta at the Auto Expo in February this year. Its bookings began in March and within no time it achieved record bookings. Alas, all launch and drive plans went for a toss as the Indian government had to announce a lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. But now, with restrictions being slowly lifted, more than 1,000 Cretas have been delivered and over 21,000 bookings are done. We also managed to drive it and here's a picture gallery from its first drive review.

This second-gen Creta features a cascade grille and revised headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs. Its dual-tone front bumper gets a silver skid plate and fog lamps on either side.

At the rear, the 'CRETA' bold badging is in-line with the customers' demand and the SUV gets trapezoidal tail lights. Meanwhile, the SUV rides on a quirky set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, there's a new Bose audio system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Others features include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake and wireless charging amongst others.

There are three engine options available. What we have here is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit churning out 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Hyundai is offering the new Creta in five variants with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It’s most expensive top-of-the-line variant is a diesel AT priced at Rs 17.2 lakh.

This comfortable five-seater SUV is available in seven single-tone colour options and even two dual-tone colour options like this deep forest, polar white with phantom black roof that you see here.