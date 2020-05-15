Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Hyundai Creta driven - Now in pictures

2020 Hyundai Creta driven - Now in pictures

May 15, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
13779 Views
Write a comment
2020 Hyundai Creta driven - Now in pictures

Hyundai had unveiled the new Creta at the Auto Expo in February this year. Its bookings began in March and within no time it achieved record bookings. Alas, all launch and drive plans went for a toss as the Indian government had to announce a lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. But now, with restrictions being slowly lifted, more than 1,000 Cretas have been delivered and over 21,000 bookings are done. We also managed to drive it and here's a picture gallery from its first drive review.

Hyundai Creta Exterior Front view

This second-gen Creta features a cascade grille and revised headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs. Its dual-tone front bumper gets a silver skid plate and fog lamps on either side.

Hyundai Creta Exterior Rear view

At the rear, the 'CRETA' bold badging is in-line with the customers' demand and the SUV gets trapezoidal tail lights. Meanwhile, the SUV rides on a quirky set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hyundai Creta Exterior Right Side

On the inside, there's a new Bose audio system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Hyundai Creta Interior Dashboard

Others features include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake and wireless charging amongst others.

Hyundai Creta Interior

There are three engine options available. What we have here is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit churning out 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Hyundai Creta Engine Bay

Hyundai is offering the new Creta in five variants with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It’s most expensive top-of-the-line variant is a diesel AT priced at Rs 17.2 lakh.

Hyundai Creta Exterior left rear three quarter

This comfortable five-seater SUV is available in seven single-tone colour options and even two dual-tone colour options like this deep forest, polar white with phantom black roof that you see here.

Hyundai Creta Exterior Right Side
  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
54110 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2176 Likes
416419 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in