Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift officially teased

India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift officially teased

May 15, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
737 Views
Write a comment
India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift officially teased

- To be revealed in the coming few weeks

- Gets design tweaks along with equipment update

We have already seen the 5 Series facelift in full, courtesy of leaked images. But that didn’t stop BMW from teasing the mid-size executive sedan ahead of its official debut. This would be the first update for the current G20 5 Series since its introduction in 2016.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

With the redesigned headlamps in the blurry teaser image along with multiple spied images, we are sure the leaked image was pretty accurate. Fortunately, unlike BMW’s recent blink-and-miss facelifts, the refreshed 5 gets comprehensive styling updates. We know the new 5 will now get a sleeker pair of headlamps with a pair of L-shaped lighting signature. The characteristic Kidney grille appears to be slightly tweaked, but thankfully it won’t grow in size as it did with the 7 Series facelift.

The leaked images were of the sporty M Sport trim so it was wearing aggressive front bumpers along with multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Even the blue paint scheme in the new teaser which matches the leaked images is new. Also, at the back, the tail lamps are thoroughly reworked with new LED signature and black-smoked finish.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

Given the 5 Series’ fairly modern and well-equipped cabin, there won’t be any radical changes on the inside. We could, however, expect to see some features from the new 7 Series to be offered here with the update. According to rumours, BMW might introduce a new plug-in hybrid variant which will join the current 530e. This new 545e trim is likely to be powered by a six-cylinder petrol motor with an output of up to 400bhp. Meanwhile, the usual range of petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward from the current line-up.

We expect the BMW 5 Series facelift to officially break cover in the coming few weeks with its market launch before the end of this year. Meanwhile, we expect the Indian debut to happen next year.

  • BMW
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 5 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 70.54 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 64.08 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.53 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.68 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62.51 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

178 Likes
22728 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

275 Likes
33077 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in