India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift officially teased

- To be revealed in the coming few weeks

- Gets design tweaks along with equipment update

We have already seen the 5 Series facelift in full, courtesy of leaked images. But that didn’t stop BMW from teasing the mid-size executive sedan ahead of its official debut. This would be the first update for the current G20 5 Series since its introduction in 2016.

With the redesigned headlamps in the blurry teaser image along with multiple spied images, we are sure the leaked image was pretty accurate. Fortunately, unlike BMW’s recent blink-and-miss facelifts, the refreshed 5 gets comprehensive styling updates. We know the new 5 will now get a sleeker pair of headlamps with a pair of L-shaped lighting signature. The characteristic Kidney grille appears to be slightly tweaked, but thankfully it won’t grow in size as it did with the 7 Series facelift.

The leaked images were of the sporty M Sport trim so it was wearing aggressive front bumpers along with multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Even the blue paint scheme in the new teaser which matches the leaked images is new. Also, at the back, the tail lamps are thoroughly reworked with new LED signature and black-smoked finish.

Given the 5 Series’ fairly modern and well-equipped cabin, there won’t be any radical changes on the inside. We could, however, expect to see some features from the new 7 Series to be offered here with the update. According to rumours, BMW might introduce a new plug-in hybrid variant which will join the current 530e. This new 545e trim is likely to be powered by a six-cylinder petrol motor with an output of up to 400bhp. Meanwhile, the usual range of petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward from the current line-up.

We expect the BMW 5 Series facelift to officially break cover in the coming few weeks with its market launch before the end of this year. Meanwhile, we expect the Indian debut to happen next year.