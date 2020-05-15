Please Tell Us Your City

  Tesla working on low-cost battery with longer life to equate EV cost

Tesla working on low-cost battery with longer life to equate EV cost

May 15, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
361 Views
- Expected to debut either later this year or in 2021

- Will debut in China first with the Model 3

- Expected to debut either later this year or in 2021

- Will debut in China first with the Model 3

Tesla is planning to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery pack which is expected to bring the cost of electric vehicles in line with the petrol-powered model. Expected to arrive with the Model 3 first in China either later this year or early next year, this new battery pack will also have second and third lives in the electric power grid.

The aim of this new battery technology is to last for a million miles (approx. 10 lakh kilometres) while costing the same – or less – than a gasoline vehicle. This new ‘million-mile’ battery pack is being jointly developed with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL). Eventually, the improved versions of this battery technology – with higher energy density, storage capacity and lower cost – will be introduced in other Tesla models across global markets.

Tesla’s new batteries will rely on the use of low-cobalt and cobalt-free battery chemistries, and the use of chemical additives, materials and coatings that will reduce internal stress. This will enable batteries to store more energy for longer periods. The American electric carmaker also plans to implement new high-speed, automated battery manufacturing processes designed to reduce labour costs. With these so-called ‘terafactories’, production is planned to increase by about 30 times than the current ‘gigafactory’ in Nevada.

Recycling and recovery of expensive battery materials is also part of the plan. Secondly, after their primary usage in EVs, these batteries will be given ‘second life’ by using them in the grid storage system. This could, in turn, help Tesla achieve the status of a power company as well. Apart from that, Tesla is also in talks to use CATL’s lithium iron phosphate batteries, which use no cobalt, the most expensive metal in EV batteries. And CATL has developed a simpler and less expensive way of packaging battery cells, called cell-to-pack. Tesla plans to use technology to reduce battery weight and cost.

Working it up altogether in the end – Tesla plans to make an EV as affordable as (or more) an internal combustion vehicle. For now, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the carmaker.

