MG Motor India to train 200 students under MG Nurture Program

- MG to train approximately 200 students with skill sets to enhance their career prospects

- The brand stands to benefit from new ideas from the youth

MG Motor India has announced the MG Nurture Program, a student support program that focuses on training students. The initiative will equip approximately 200 students with a market-focused skill set and make them future-ready.

The initiative is aimed at imparting the student community with skills that will enhance their career prospects in future. In return, the carmaker will also benefit from the creative and innovative ideas of the country’s youth. CollegeDekho will provide the ecosystem support for the screening test for MG Nurture program. It will have a robotic selection process, assisted by another start-up EvueMe Selection Robot. The program will also provide few scholarships for higher studies.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “During these times, the MG Nurture Program enables us to reach out to students and empower them in being future-ready for the market. The program will start from June for a period of eight weeks and we will also look at providing job opportunities to some of the bright students thereafter. The initiative has been launched for giving an immersive learning experience to students and creating a forward-looking talent pool in our country.”