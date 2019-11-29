Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8 - Now in pictures

2020 Audi RS Q8 - Now in pictures

November 29, 2019, 03:02 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
21729 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Audi RS Q8 - Now in pictures

Audi recently premiered the RS Q8 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The customer deliveries will only begin during the first quarter of 2020 in Europe. Then, from the second quarter, it will also be available in other markets around the world. When it’s launched, it will make for a very interesting alternative to the Lamborghini Urus (which costs double than the RS Q8). Let's take a look at its pictures.

Audi Q8 Exterior

The new Audi RS Q8 has a 10mm wider front and 5mm wider rear than the normal Q8. Design-wise too, the SUV now has an aggressive front in comparison to the standard model. 

Audi Q8 Exterior

Like the larger air intakes in the front, the SUV's rear design sports a diffuser at the rear and a dedicated RS spoiler that adds a more sporty appeal to the vehicle. 

Audi Q8 Exterior

One can choose between three exterior packages in which Manhattan grey with the RS typical matt aluminium parts is standard. Other options include a high-gloss black and a carbon fibre package.  

Audi Q8 Exterior

What further lends the car a sporty stance are 22-inch wheels with a striking pattern as standard. Owners can also opt for 23-inch alloys as an optional extra. 

Audi Q8 Interior

Inside, the RS Q8 features all infotainment displays from the normal Q8. There is a sportier vibe to it, all thanks to the RS badges and other styling options.  

Audi Q8 Interior

Apart from a dedicated RS button on the steering wheel, there are optional RS sport seats that come with a cooling and massage function for the first time.  

Audi Q8 Engine Bay

Powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600bhp and 800Nm of torque, this mill comes with a 48V mild hybrid system that gives it the additional torque boost. 

Audi Q8 Exterior

No wonder, the RS Q8 is capable of doing the 0-100kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds. It's now officially the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring covering the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds. 

Audi Q8 Exterior
  • Audi
  • Audi Q8
  • Q8
  • Audi RS Q8
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1054 Likes
327083 Views

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

In the latest edition of PowerDrift blockbuster ...

5610 Likes
1240361 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in