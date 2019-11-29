2020 Audi RS Q8 - Now in pictures

Audi recently premiered the RS Q8 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The customer deliveries will only begin during the first quarter of 2020 in Europe. Then, from the second quarter, it will also be available in other markets around the world. When it’s launched, it will make for a very interesting alternative to the Lamborghini Urus (which costs double than the RS Q8). Let's take a look at its pictures.

The new Audi RS Q8 has a 10mm wider front and 5mm wider rear than the normal Q8. Design-wise too, the SUV now has an aggressive front in comparison to the standard model.

Like the larger air intakes in the front, the SUV's rear design sports a diffuser at the rear and a dedicated RS spoiler that adds a more sporty appeal to the vehicle.

One can choose between three exterior packages in which Manhattan grey with the RS typical matt aluminium parts is standard. Other options include a high-gloss black and a carbon fibre package.

What further lends the car a sporty stance are 22-inch wheels with a striking pattern as standard. Owners can also opt for 23-inch alloys as an optional extra.

Inside, the RS Q8 features all infotainment displays from the normal Q8. There is a sportier vibe to it, all thanks to the RS badges and other styling options.

Apart from a dedicated RS button on the steering wheel, there are optional RS sport seats that come with a cooling and massage function for the first time.

Powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600bhp and 800Nm of torque, this mill comes with a 48V mild hybrid system that gives it the additional torque boost.

No wonder, the RS Q8 is capable of doing the 0-100kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds. It's now officially the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring covering the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.