Audi e-tron receives technical update, offers better driving range

German car manufacturer Audi has updated the hardware and software in the e-tron SUV – giving it a better range and efficiency. The new update claims to deliver an additional driving range of 25kms. The vehicle uses the residual brake technology to avoid energy loss that occurs when the brake callipers come in contact with the discs. The electric motor at the front is disengaged and is disconnected from the power supply and it comes in action only when there is a need for an additional boost in power.

Additionally, Audi has announced few other improvements to the e-tron which includes a highly efficient thermal management system, improved coasting recuperation and the sporty S line exterior package. The highly flexible thermal management system comprises of four separate circuits, which have been revised to regulate the temperature of the high-voltage components efficiently. The innovative recuperation system contributes to up to 30 per cent of overall range. The e-tron can recover energy in two ways - coasting recuperation when the driver releases the accelerator, or by means of braking recuperation when the brake pedal is pressed. The sporty S line exterior package features 20-inch wheels and air suspension along with distinctive contoured bumper, more expressive air curtains and more.

The updated model is on sale in European markets and will eventually be introduced in other markets as well. The company claims that the driving range of the e-tron 55 Quattro has been increased to 436kms on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.