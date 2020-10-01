2020 All New Mahindra Thar to be offered in new AX(O) variant; details leaked

- Mahindra had previously revealed that the new Thar will be available only in the LX and AX trims

- The new variant will be offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options

Earlier this week, Mahindra had announced that bookings for the all-new Thar would commence on 2 October, which is also the date when the model will be launched in India. Now, a new leaked image suggests that the second-gen Thar will be available in three trims, unlike the two trim options that were revealed earlier.

As seen in the leaked images, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be offered in three trims that include LX, AX, and AX(O). The latter is a new trim, and similar to the AX trim it is based on, will be available only in the petrol manual and diesel manual variants.

Features that distinguish the Mahindra Thar AX(O) trim from the standard version include forward-facing rear seats, hard-top/convertible soft-top options, black grille, and remote keyless entry. To read the variant-wise features of the other two variants, click here.

