Renault Kwid Neotech edition leaked ahead of launch

Renault India is working on a new edition of the Kwid hatchback, known as the Neotech edition. New details reveal that the model is expected to be launched in India for the festive season. The Kwid Neotech edition will be available in three variants.

As seen in the leaked images, the new Renault Kwid Neotech edition will feature a dual-tone paint job, including Zanskar Blue body with Moonlight Silver roof and Moonlight Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. Changes to the exterior design of the model include Volcano Grey flex wheels, decals on the C-pillar, Neotech door claddings, blacked-out B-pillar, and a graphite grille with chrome inserts.

Inside, the Renault Kwid Neotech edition will be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB and Aux sockets for the front row, a steering wheel with Zanskar Blue deco and chrome inserts, fabric seats with blue inserts and stitches, as well as a chrome surround for the AMT lever.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and the Renault Kwid Neotech edition will continue to be offered with the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard while an AMT unit will be offered only with the 1.0-litre variant.