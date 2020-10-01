CarWale
    • Toyota sells 8,116 cars in September 2020

    Ninad Ambre

    - Shows positive growth in overall sales

    - Witnessing a 14-18 per cent climb in orders

    - Only to get better with the new Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has announced monthly sales of 8,116 units in September 2020. The carmaker has managed to garner positive growth over the past couple of months as the market is slowly recovering post the Coronavirus outbreak.

    TKM had sold 5,555 units in August 2020 and this shows a 46 per cent hike in sales last month. Meanwhile, the carmaker had sold 10,203 units and even exported 708 units of the Etios in September 2019. Sure this number has decreased in comparison, but it's good to see the demand pick up now as the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and customers are back to buying cars.

    TKM also says its orders have increased by 14 to 18 per cent as compared to the last few months. Consequently, the company has resumed its two shift production per day to keep up with the demand. The carmaker also launched the new Urban Cruiser recently and hence the demand is only expected to increase. As a result, Toyota is expecting to maintain a positive growth momentum in the coming months.

