    New Mahindra Thar India launch on 2 October; variant details revealed

    New Mahindra Thar India launch on 2 October; variant details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra Thar India launch on 2 October; variant details revealed

    - New Mahindra Thar will be offered in soft-top, hard-top and convertible top versions

    - The model will be available in six colours

    The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been revealed ahead of its launch in India on 2 October. The second-gen model will be available in two variants that include AX and LX and six colour options including Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 left rear three quarter

    The next-gen Mahindra Thar will be available with two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque while the latter will produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    The new Mahindra Thar AX variant will feature a fixed soft-top, six-seat setup (two forward and four side-facing), 16-inch white steel wheels, steel footsteps, mechanical locking differential power steering, power windows, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking and rear parking assist as standard. The optional pack under the variant will include a convertible top or hard-top, front-facing rear seats with roll-cage and Isofix child seat anchorages, height-adjustable driver seat and remote keyless entry (for hard-top version only).

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Dashboard

    The LX variant of the second generation Mahindra Thar will receive all the features of the AX variant and additionally come equipped with a convertible-top or hard-top option, four-seat setup, dual-tone bumpers, moulded foot-steps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, height and lumbar adjustment for the front seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TFT MID screen, customisable adventure gauges, ESP and brake locking differential.

    The following are the trims of the new Mahindra Thar:

    New Thar AX

    Petrol MT

    Diesel MT

    New Thar LX

    Petrol AT

    Diesel MT

    Diesel AT

