CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo to launch XC40 recharge, updated XC60 and S90 in 2021

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    350 Views
    Volvo to launch XC40 recharge, updated XC60 and S90 in 2021

    -Volvo now has a full petrol range in India

    -C40 Recharge to arrive in 2022

    Volvo India has announced its launch plans for 2021. The Swedish automaker will bring three products to the Indian market this year one of which includes the XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s first BEV. The other two products for India will be updated versions of the S90 sedan as well as the XC60 SUV.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As announced by Volvo, bookings for the XC40 Recharge will open in June with the launch and deliveries expected to take plan in October of this year. It’s Volvo’s first battery electric vehicle and is based on their entry-level XC40 SUV. We have revealed all the details of the XC40 Recharge in a separate story and you can read about that here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated XC60 and S90 will be the Swedish automaker’s more convention options and are expected to arrive later this year. They are expected to be mechanically unchanged from the current cars but will get a new tech in the form of Android-based infotainment systems, auto parking and of course this being Volvo, even more, safety systems.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The XC40 Recharge will take on the likes of the Jaguar i-Pace while the XC60 will rival the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The S90 will rival cars like the Jaguar XF, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.   

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 39.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volvo
    • XC60
    • Volvo XC60
    • Volvo XC40
    • XC40
    • S90
    • Volvo S90
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Car buyers can soon avail 5 per cent rebate on new car purchase under vehicle scrappage policy

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo S60

    Volvo S60

    ₹ 45.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 51.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 47.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 48.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 48.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo to launch XC40 recharge, updated XC60 and S90 in 2021