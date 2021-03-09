Volvo to launch XC40 recharge, updated XC60 and S90 in 2021

-Volvo now has a full petrol range in India

-C40 Recharge to arrive in 2022

Volvo India has announced its launch plans for 2021. The Swedish automaker will bring three products to the Indian market this year one of which includes the XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s first BEV. The other two products for India will be updated versions of the S90 sedan as well as the XC60 SUV.

As announced by Volvo, bookings for the XC40 Recharge will open in June with the launch and deliveries expected to take plan in October of this year. It’s Volvo’s first battery electric vehicle and is based on their entry-level XC40 SUV. We have revealed all the details of the XC40 Recharge in a separate story and you can read about that here.

The updated XC60 and S90 will be the Swedish automaker’s more convention options and are expected to arrive later this year. They are expected to be mechanically unchanged from the current cars but will get a new tech in the form of Android-based infotainment systems, auto parking and of course this being Volvo, even more, safety systems.

The XC40 Recharge will take on the likes of the Jaguar i-Pace while the XC60 will rival the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The S90 will rival cars like the Jaguar XF, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.