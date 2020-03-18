Volkswagen T-Roc launched: Now in pictures

Volkswagen today launched the T-Roc in India, priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). This rival to the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson is available only in one top-spec trim. What's interesting though, is that the T-Roc is a CBU import, but the pricing is more on the CKD lines. So, let's take a look at the more intricate details of the chic-looking Volkswagen T-Roc.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a sporty SUV and takes a lot of inspiration from Audi. For instance, it features LED projector headlights and LED DRLs, along with subtle hint of chrome accents.

The sporty styling is perfectly complimented by the bright colours and dual-tone black highlights for the roof and wing mirrors. It gets the signature Volkswagen grille with chrome underlining and a faux skid plate up front.

In profile, it features a prominent sloping roofline and muscular wheel arches. A hint of subtle body claddings and a purposeful character line completes the profile of the Volkswagen T-Roc. It sits on a wheelbase that measures 2590mm.

Moving towards the rear, the C-pillar slopes down dramatically to give that sporty appeal to the SUV. And keeping up with the design, it gets LED taillights and a spoiler too.

The Volkswagen T-Roc rides on 17-inch machined alloys wheels that are paired with 215/55 section tyres.

Interiors of the T-Roc are typical of all Volkswagen cars with a classier layout and a cool interplay of soft-touch materials and horizontal lines. The black overtones are perfectly matched with silver inlays.

That said, cabin space isn't exactly the Volkswagen T-Roc's forte, especially when compared to its rivals. However, cabin should be comfortable for four adults.

The Volkswagen T-Roc features a touchscreen multimedia system replete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and App Connect.

What's more, there's also an active info display for the instrument cluster, which provides a multitude of information to the driver.

It also gets a two-zone climate control system, which allows the driver and the co-passenger to individually set the temperature according to their needs.

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a boot space capacity of 445-litres, which may not seem much. But with 40:20:40 split seats, it can be far too functional.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol motor that comes with ACT (active cylinder technology). This system allows the engine to deactivate two cylinders whenever required to boost efficiency. The motor makes 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox that also gets a sport mode, and you can work the gears with the paddle shifters as well. What's more, it gets an electronic parking brake.