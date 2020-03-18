Next-gen Volkswagen Vento to take on Honda City by end 2021

- Will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform

Under its India 2.0 project, Volkswagen will launch the Taigun mid-size SUV around mid-2021. However, the second product under this project will be the next-generation Volkswagen Vento. This rival to the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna will be launched in India towards the end of 2021. What's more, now we have some interesting details to reveal about the upcoming mid-size sedan.

The new-gen Volkswagen Vento will share its MQB A0-IN platform with the Taigun and the next-gen Skoda Rapid. So, expect it to share the same wheelbase and a lot of components with the mid-size SUV. Volkswagen is looking at achieving a localisation of around 90-95 per cent for the new Vento. Further, it is expected to share features like the virtual cockpit and Volkswagen Play infotainment system with the Taigun. Its styling is likely to be based on the Russian-spec Polo Sedan (Vento), although, it is expected to feature a lot of chrome accents to entice the Indian buyers.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol motor, which will also power the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Tiguan. This motor will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The engine and the transmissions will be completely localised. When launched in India, expect it to be priced very competitively against its rivals.

PS - Images of Russian-spec VW Polo Sedan used for representation.