Spec comparison: Volkswagen T-Roc vs Jeep Compass

Volkswagen launched the T-Roc with a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The model rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass. Since the T-Roc is available exclusively in the petrol-automatic variant, in this article, we pit it against the Jeep Compass petrol automatic variant, which retails at Rs 21.92 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Exterior

On the outside, the T-Roc, fresh out of Volkswagen’s factory in Pune, features a refreshing design that is pleasing to look at. Exterior feature highlights of the model include a panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and contrast black ORVMs and roof.

On the other hand we have the rugged looking Jeep Compass, which appeals to the off-road enthusiasts as well as the city-dwellers. The model features a panoramic sunroof, automatic bi-xenon HID headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and a dual-tone paintjob.

Interior

In terms of creature comfort, the Volkswagen T-Roc comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, front and rear centre arm rests, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a tyre pressure monitoring system. A few features that the model receives and the Compass misses out on include a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, heated front seats, electric parking brake and paddle shifters.

The interiors of the Jeep Compass receive features such as the electrochromic IRVM, leather wrapped steering wheel, cornering fog lamps and a reverse parking camera. Features available on the model that the T-Roc misses out on include cruise control, memory function for front seats, and an eight way power adjustable driver seat (T-Roc gets only height adjustable driver seat).

Engine

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The power output of the model is 12bhp lower than the Compass while the torque figures are the same.

Propelling the Jeep Compass is a 1.4-litre multi-air petrol engine that is capable of producing 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DCT unit. Both the engines are compliant to BS6 emission norms.

Conclusion

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been launched at an attractive price tag of Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) which is almost Rs 2 lakhs less than the Compass petrol AT. The former is also a new entrant and comes loaded with features, which makes us tilt our decision towards the T-Roc.