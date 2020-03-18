Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Why should you buy?

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Why should you buy?

March 18, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
627 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Why should you buy?

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc SUV in India in a single variant, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen T-Roc is feature loaded SUV with all the modern safety and convenience features. To learn more about the feature list, click here. This SUV gets a black roof as standard and it is available in six colour options, which include - kurkuma yellow, energetic orange, ravenna blue, indium grey, pure white and deep black.

What’s good about it?

Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO with ACT petrol engine which generates 148bhp of power at 5,000-6,0000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500rpm. This four-cylinder engine comes mated to the seven-speed DSG transmission with paddle shift. The Active Cylinder Technology or ACT senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two cylinders out of four resulting in reduced fuel consumption. The switch between two to four cylinders and vice versa happens super-fast, faster than a blink of the eye. The safety features list include – six airbags, anti-skid regulation, park distance control front and rear, LED DRLs, auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, rear-view camera, front fog lamp with cornering function, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. Here below are the reasons why you should buy the newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc. 

What’s not so good?

Introduced as a CBU in India, the Volkswagen T-Roc commands a premium pricing as compared to the other SUVs in this segment. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakhs, which is expected to rise post the commencement of T-Roc deliveries in India in mid-April 2020. 

Specification 

Petrol 

1,498cc TSI EVO with ACT - 148bhp at 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm

Seven-speed DSG transmission

Did you know?

Volkswagen T-Roc comes with a Five-star EURO NCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The SUV is built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform.

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Volkswagen T-Roc Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 24.96 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 23.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.98 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 24.18 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 22.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

32 Likes
22827 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2533 Likes
234694 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in