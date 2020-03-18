Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Why should you buy?

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc SUV in India in a single variant, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen T-Roc is feature loaded SUV with all the modern safety and convenience features. To learn more about the feature list, click here. This SUV gets a black roof as standard and it is available in six colour options, which include - kurkuma yellow, energetic orange, ravenna blue, indium grey, pure white and deep black.

What’s good about it?

Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO with ACT petrol engine which generates 148bhp of power at 5,000-6,0000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500rpm. This four-cylinder engine comes mated to the seven-speed DSG transmission with paddle shift. The Active Cylinder Technology or ACT senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two cylinders out of four resulting in reduced fuel consumption. The switch between two to four cylinders and vice versa happens super-fast, faster than a blink of the eye. The safety features list include – six airbags, anti-skid regulation, park distance control front and rear, LED DRLs, auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, rear-view camera, front fog lamp with cornering function, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. Here below are the reasons why you should buy the newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc.

What’s not so good?

Introduced as a CBU in India, the Volkswagen T-Roc commands a premium pricing as compared to the other SUVs in this segment. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakhs, which is expected to rise post the commencement of T-Roc deliveries in India in mid-April 2020.

Specification

Petrol

1,498cc TSI EVO with ACT - 148bhp at 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm

Seven-speed DSG transmission

Did you know?

Volkswagen T-Roc comes with a Five-star EURO NCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The SUV is built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform.