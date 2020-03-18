Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sold out in India

- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was launched with a price tag of Rs 68.94 lakhs

- The first batch of the model is sold out within a month of its launch

Jeep India revealed that the company has sold out the first batch of stock for the Wrangler Rubicon variant. Launched barely a fortnight ago, with prices starting at Rs 68.94 lakhs (ex-showroom), the model is a hard-core off-roading version of the regular Wrangler.

Brought into the country via the CBU route, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model also features the RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel-drive system. Safety wise, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon variant receives an array of airbags, ABS, ESC, TSC, HSA, HDC, ABS, ERM and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Exterior highlights of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon include all LED lighting, removable hard roof and doors, signature seven-slot grille, fold-down windshield and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, seven-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, leather wrapped gear-selector and an engine start-stop button.