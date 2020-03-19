Mahindra Bolero offered with discounts

- Exchange, cash and corporate discounts

- Offers valid till March 31

- May vary depending on the location

Close on the heels of us reporting the BS6 Mahindra Bolero being spotted before its speculated launch in the next few weeks, we have found some discounts you can take advantage of for the current model.

As per the discount, one can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 when you trade your existing car at the authorised dealership. Additionally, there’s a flat cash discount of Rs 6,000 on the price tag, and also a corporate discount to the tune of up to Rs 4,000 (depending on the organisation you work for).

Remember to push the sales person for more dealership-level discounts. As March is fast coming to an end, the showroom could be desperate to lock on your sale, considering demand may not be at its all-time high due to the Coronavirus situation.

Although the discounts here may not be exactly salivating, those who are aware will confirm that discounts on its Bolero are usually unheard of due to its strong sales and popularity. So, this extra cash saved can come handy to splurge on some accessories, or maybe even a tank-up for a long drive.

And, if you still want to take a pass, be prepared to pay slightly more for the BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift. It will get a refreshed fascia, crash-compliant tweaks, and BS6 emission updates. And, if after reading the last line, you changed your mind, then let’s hurry since this offer is only until stocks last this month.

Finally, these offers tend to vary depending on the location, so do contact your nearest authorised showroom for further information.