  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki sells 9,578 units of the S-Presso in February

Maruti Suzuki sells 9,578 units of the S-Presso in February

March 19, 2020, 01:27 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
988 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki sells 9,578 units of the S-Presso in February

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso in India in September 2019. The newest small car from Maruti Suzuki has been one of the key contributors to the company’s overall sales figures in the country. Back in February 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,578 units of the S-Presso hatchback in India. Interestingly, the S-Presso is the second bestselling car in the entry hatchback segment after the Alto which has witnessed 17,921 unit sales last month. The Renault Kwid takes the third position with 4,187 unit sales in India in February. 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 90Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The top-spec model gets front power windows, touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki Smart Play and a fully digital instrument cluster. The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start at Rs 3,70,500 for the base variant, while the fully-loaded top-spec Vxi Plus AMT is priced at Rs 4,99,000 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.52 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.34 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.32 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.3 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards

