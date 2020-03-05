Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be launched in India tomorrow

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be launched in India tomorrow

March 05, 2020, 03:44 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
18058 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be launched in India tomorrow

Volkswagen Tiaguan AllSpace is due for launch in India tomorrow. The seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace will be 109mm longer than the standard model. The vehicle is a part of Volkswagen's SUV offensive under the group's 'India 2.0' project. 

The Tiguan AllSpace will get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission that produces 190bhp. The upcoming SUV will also get Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. As for safety, Tiguan AllSpace will get seven airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera among others. 

As compared to the standard model, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a new grille, revised front bumper and tweaked LED headlamps. The seven-seat SUV features large multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. As for the interior, it gets Active Info display, premium leather seats, three-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof and more.

Post launch, the vehicle will compete against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

31 Likes
17787 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2511 Likes
233219 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in