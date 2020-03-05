Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be launched in India tomorrow

Volkswagen Tiaguan AllSpace is due for launch in India tomorrow. The seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace will be 109mm longer than the standard model. The vehicle is a part of Volkswagen's SUV offensive under the group's 'India 2.0' project.

The Tiguan AllSpace will get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission that produces 190bhp. The upcoming SUV will also get Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. As for safety, Tiguan AllSpace will get seven airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera among others.

As compared to the standard model, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a new grille, revised front bumper and tweaked LED headlamps. The seven-seat SUV features large multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. As for the interior, it gets Active Info display, premium leather seats, three-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof and more.

Post launch, the vehicle will compete against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.