Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition - Top 5 highlights

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) recently introduced the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition with prices starting at Rs 21.21 lakhs (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the top five highlights of this special edition MPV, which will be offered only in the VX trim.

1. Dual tone avatar

The regular Innova model has never been offered in dual-tone colour options. This is the first time through this special edition that it will be made available, and in two combos – wildfire red/black and white pearl/black.

2. Black roof

The Leadership Edition gets this dual-tone exterior look thanks to a black roof. It has helped it distinguish itself from the standard models.

3. Black accents

Then, there's the use of black colour in various parts including the bumpers, door sills and wheel arch cladding. What's more, the car now rides on black alloy wheels as well.

4. Exclusive badge

For exclusivity, the model also gets Leadership Edition badges on the outside. There's one on the side fenders, seat covers and we expect another one to be pasted on the tail-gate.

5. Revamped interior

Apart from the new seat covers, the interior is also finished in black and features a black roof lining too.