Maruti partners with HDB Financial Services for car loans

- Benefits include competitive interest rates and up to 90 percent funding

- HDB Financial Services Limited is a subsidiary company of HDFC Bank

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has partnered with HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFS), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), to provide customised and attractive car loans to customers.

With an objective to facilitate easy financing for customers, loans will be offered to first time buyers and other underserved-segments through their distribution network and digital channels. The company revealed that there is a huge opportunity in the market which is significantly underserved by the traditional players. The tie up will facilitate loans for both new and used cars.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki offers the convenience of buying a car along with other services such as finance, insurance and accessories under one umbrella. The partnership with HDB Financial Services Limited, will boost the convenience by offering attractive loan schemes to customers. There is a huge potential in the Indian automobile industry and attractive retail financial solutions will help us put the market on a growth trajectory. HDBFS has a strong network and being an NBFC it overcomes challenges being faced in conventional lending, thus giving semi-rural and rural India the access towards credit.”