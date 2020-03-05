McLaren 765LT revealed

- The long-tail version of the 720S

- Limited to just 765 units

McLaren took their range-topper 720S, put it on a crash diet, boosted up the powertrain, supplied some track-focused hardware and endowed it with the iconic long tail and thus is born the 765LT. The newest member of McLaren’s Super Series, the 765LT wears the Long Tail moniker and is limited to just 765 units.

Powering it is the same Ricardo-built M840T 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the 720S but the output is dialed up to 755bhp (765PS, hence the car’s name) at 7500rpm and 800Nm at 5500. The internals are replaced with forged aluminium pistons, a ‘three-layer’ head gasket borrowed from the McLaren Senna and carbon-coated valvetrain. The V8 is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic which is 15 per cent quicker than the 720S and has tweaked ratios with new limit downshift function.

In term of performance, McLaren claims the 765LT can hit 100kmph from standstill in just 2.8 seconds, and 200kmph is achievable in 7.2 seconds. As for the crash diet, the 720S is lighter by 80 kilograms making it the lightest Long Tail till date tipping the scales at 1,229 kilograms. This weight saving is achieved by loads of carbon fibre parts used for aero like on the splitter, side skirts, redesigned bumpers and a new diffuser. As a result, the downforce is up by 25 per cent further helped by a three-position active rear wing which also acts as an airbrake.

Sitting lower than the 720S, the 765LT also has a wider track. The dampers get bespoke springs whereas the brakes are the same carbon composite units from the Senna. And the large wheels are shod in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres. What’s more, the LTcan be had no less than 17 colour options and Alcantara upholstery on the inside and exposed carbon fibre panels all around.

Pricing for the 765LT isn’t revealed yet but the deliveries are slated to commence later this year. But we expect an exorbitant price tag to rival the likes of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.