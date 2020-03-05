BS6 Honda WR-V facelift revealed ahead of launch

- Honda WR-V facelift will receive visual updates

- The model will be powered by BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India has revealed the facelifted WR-V ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The model receives updates in the form of a refreshed exterior design and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Outside, the Honda WR-V facelift will receive a new fascia with a reworked bumper, new grille with a single chrome slat and multiple black slats below, black surrounds for the fog lamp, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and LED tail lights.

The interiors of the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift are expected to feature minimal changes such as new seat fabrics. The model is currently offered with features such as an electric sunroof and cruise control. The model will be introduced with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. These are likely to be the same 1.2-litre petrol motor and 1.5-diesel mill, albeit in the new emission compliant format. Transmission options will remain unchanged and include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit respectively.