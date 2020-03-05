All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV goes hybrid

- First RS model to be offered with plug-in-hybrid powertrain

- Smaller 1.4-litre TSI paired with 85kW electric motor

- 241bhp of combined power, 400Nm of peak torque

- Also available in less powerful ‘e-TEC’ mild-hybrid variants

- Petrol/Diesel-only models expected to be announced later

If you are not one of the lucky 200 owners of the Skoda Octavia RS245, there’s an all-new model to look forward to. Skoda has revealed the fourth-generation Octavia RS iV sedan and station wagon, both of which get electric-hybrid powertrains.

The RS iV gets typical RS visual additions as compared to the ‘standard’ model. A 15mm lower ride-height gives it a sportier stance and a RS-specific red paint job and black accents add to the visual sportiness. Fancy-looking 18-inch black alloy wheels are offered as standard, cheekily hiding the bright red brake caliper covers.

The all-black interiors get vRS logos all around in bright contrast colours. While fabric upholstery is offered as standard, Alcantara is offered optionally on the seats and steering for that added sporty feeling. RS-branded trim pieces and aluminium pedals complete the sporty interior theme.

A first for any Skoda RS model, the new Octavia RS iV plug-in-hybrid is powered by a downsized 1.4-litre engine (as compared to the 2.0-litre motor in the previous-gen RS and RS245) paired with a 85kW electric motor and 13kWh lithium-ion battery. Designed to meet stricter EU6d emission standards set to be introduced from 1 January 2021, the new Octavia RS iV has an electric-only range of 60km and CO² emission of just 30gm/km.

This does not mean the Octavia RS has lost any of its crazy performance. The smaller engine and electric motor have a combined output of 241bhp (just 1bhp less than the RS245) and 400Nm of peak torque (30Nm more than the RS245). The new Octavia RS iV achieve a 7.3 second 0-100kmph time (0.7 seconds slower than the RS245) thanks to 330Nm of instantly available torque. The added weight of the electric motor and 13kWh battery pack have affected the car’s overall performance.

Electric naysayers can rejoice though, petrol-only and diesel-only variants of the Octavia RS iV are expected to be announced later this year. Skoda is expected to launch the all-new Octavia sedan in India within 2020, though a timeline has not been announced. The Octavia RS iV is expected to follow soon after considering how popular it is in the country, although in their non-hybrid avatar.