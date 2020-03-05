Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV goes hybrid

All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV goes hybrid

March 05, 2020, 02:23 PM IST by Siddharth
1918 Views
Be the first to comment
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV goes hybrid

- First RS model to be offered with plug-in-hybrid powertrain

- Smaller 1.4-litre TSI paired with 85kW electric motor

- 241bhp of combined power, 400Nm of peak torque

- Also available in less powerful ‘e-TEC’ mild-hybrid variants

- Petrol/Diesel-only models expected to be announced later

If you are not one of the lucky 200 owners of the Skoda Octavia RS245, there’s an all-new model to look forward to. Skoda has revealed the fourth-generation Octavia RS iV sedan and station wagon, both of which get electric-hybrid powertrains.

Skoda New Octavia Front Left Three-Quarter

The RS iV gets typical RS visual additions as compared to the ‘standard’ model. A 15mm lower ride-height gives it a sportier stance and a RS-specific red paint job and black accents add to the visual sportiness. Fancy-looking 18-inch black alloy wheels are offered as standard, cheekily hiding the bright red brake caliper covers.

Skoda New Octavia Steering Wheel

The all-black interiors get vRS logos all around in bright contrast colours. While fabric upholstery is offered as standard, Alcantara is offered optionally on the seats and steering for that added sporty feeling. RS-branded trim pieces and aluminium pedals complete the sporty interior theme.

Skoda New Octavia Engine Bay

A first for any Skoda RS model, the new Octavia RS iV plug-in-hybrid is powered by a downsized 1.4-litre engine (as compared to the 2.0-litre motor in the previous-gen RS and RS245) paired with a 85kW electric motor and 13kWh lithium-ion battery. Designed to meet stricter EU6d emission standards set to be introduced from 1 January 2021, the new Octavia RS iV has an electric-only range of 60km and CO² emission of just 30gm/km.

Skoda New Octavia Fuel Filler Lid

This does not mean the Octavia RS has lost any of its crazy performance. The smaller engine and electric motor have a combined output of 241bhp (just 1bhp less than the RS245) and 400Nm of peak torque (30Nm more than the RS245). The new Octavia RS iV achieve a 7.3 second 0-100kmph time (0.7 seconds slower than the RS245) thanks to 330Nm of instantly available torque. The added weight of the electric motor and 13kWh battery pack have affected the car’s overall performance.

Skoda New Octavia Rear Right Three-Quarter

Electric naysayers can rejoice though, petrol-only and diesel-only variants of the Octavia RS iV are expected to be announced later this year. Skoda is expected to launch the all-new Octavia sedan in India within 2020, though a timeline has not been announced. The Octavia RS iV is expected to follow soon after considering how popular it is in the country, although in their non-hybrid avatar.

  • Skoda
  • New Octavia
  • Skoda New Octavia
  • New Octavia RS
  • Skoda New Octavia RS iV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

There's a new mid-size SUV from Skoda that's garne ...

35 Likes
11212 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1046 Likes
158072 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in