Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India; prices start at Rs 68.94 lakhs

- Wrangler Rubicon deliveries to begin next week

- The model is powered by a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Jeep has launched the Wrangler Rubicon in India with a price tag of Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The model will be available as a five door variant, deliveries for which will begin on 15 March.

Design highlights of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon include the signature seven slot grille, all LED lighting, fold-down windshield and removable hard roof and doors. Also on offer are 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 255/75 section mud terrain tyres. The SUV is offered in five colours including Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Black, Bright White and Granite Crystal.

Inside, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon receives features such as the centre console with metal-plated accents, leather-wrapped gear selector, transfer case and parking brake, 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, engine start/stop button, cruise control, seven-inch MID and dual zone climate control.

Safety features for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon variant include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, park assist system, rear view camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model comes equipped with RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel drive (AWD) system that features a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4LO low-range gear ratio, full-time torque management, TruLock electric front and rear axle differentials and an electronically operated sway bar.

Announcing the roll out of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “Discerning Indian customers generally know what they want to purchase next and there are many who have waited to own the most recognized vehicle in the world. The Wrangler Rubicon has caught the attention of many such connoisseurs who know their Jeep well. We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated. Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67% of our India CBU sales, since its launch in 2016.”