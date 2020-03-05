Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India; prices start at Rs 68.94 lakhs

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India; prices start at Rs 68.94 lakhs

March 05, 2020, 02:07 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
865 Views
Be the first to comment
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India; prices start at Rs 68.94 lakhs

- Wrangler Rubicon deliveries to begin next week

- The model is powered by a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Jeep has launched the Wrangler Rubicon in India with a price tag of Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The model will be available as a five door variant, deliveries for which will begin on 15 March.

Design highlights of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon include the signature seven slot grille, all LED lighting, fold-down windshield and removable hard roof and doors. Also on offer are 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 255/75 section mud terrain tyres. The SUV is offered in five colours including Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Black, Bright White and Granite Crystal.

Inside, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon receives features such as the centre console with metal-plated accents, leather-wrapped gear selector, transfer case and parking brake, 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, engine start/stop button, cruise control, seven-inch MID and dual zone climate control.

Safety features for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon variant include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, park assist system, rear view camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model comes equipped with RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel drive (AWD) system that features a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4LO low-range gear ratio, full-time torque management, TruLock electric front and rear axle differentials and an electronically operated sway bar.

Announcing the roll out of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “Discerning Indian customers generally know what they want to purchase next and there are many who have waited to own the most recognized vehicle in the world. The Wrangler Rubicon has caught the attention of many such connoisseurs who know their Jeep well. We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated. Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67% of our India CBU sales, since its launch in 2016.”

  • Jeep
  • Wrangler
  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Wrangler Rubicon
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Jeep Wrangler Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 75.9 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 80.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 75.02 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 81.79 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 76.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 70.94 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 77.18 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 71.1 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 72.06 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Jeep Cherokee & Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Cherokee & Jeep Wrangler

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: The iconic brand has fi ...

858 Likes
210262 Views

First look of the Jeep Compass in India

First look of the Jeep Compass in India

The Jeep Compass has been unveiled in India. Un ...

1142 Likes
218260 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in