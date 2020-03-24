Please Tell Us Your City

  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace driven - Now in pictures

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace driven - Now in pictures

March 24, 2020, 06:10 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3477 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace driven - Now in pictures

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is now on sale in India as a CBU model. It’s an attempt to leverage the cost of relaxed imports that allows VW to bring in 2,500 CBU units without the need for homologation. We drove this version recently and you can read about our first impressions about it here. For now, take a look at the Allspace's picture gallery.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior

The new Tiguan Allspace competes against the Honda CR-V and Skoda Kodiaq in India. It's based on the existing five-seater Tiguan that has been on sale in India for a long time but as a diesel model.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior

Up front, the typical three-slat chrome grille on the Allspace reminds one of most VW cars. The all-LED headlamps are equipped with DRLs and so are the LED fog lamps with cornering function.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior

From the side, one would notice that despite being a long vehicle, the Allspace looks proportional. The SUV rides on 18-inch-alloys with a striking new pattern. 

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior

Cosmetically, this seven-seater Allspace isn't much different from the Tiguan. However, it's longer to accommodate the extra row of seats inside.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Yes, instead of just two rows, the Allspace gets a third row of seats. Small kids or short adults can fit into these seats with a bit of an effort to get in there.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Otherwise, the cabin layout and design is similar to the five-seater Tiguan. Yet, look closer, and you will notice a digital cockpit with the analogue dials being shown virtually.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

This digital instrument console replaces the analogue one and showcases a lot of vehicle information. This new cluster is what all owners will particularly appreciate about the Allspace.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Now, the touchscreen infotainment system gets MirrorLink apart from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also doubles up as the display for the Park Assist.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Other functions include a keyless boot opening that opens to a space that can be altered with 50:50 split for the third row, or 60:40 split for the second row.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

There's three-zone climate control, TPMS and even a panoramic sunroof. The safety suite includes seven airbags, seat belt warning, ISOFIX tethers, ABS, ESP and front and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Engine Bay

On the mechanical front, the SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which is only on offer now. It produces 188bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

This mill comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox distributing power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior

It should be noted that Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi share the combined allocation of 2,500 units. This means the new VW Tiguan Allspace might be available in India in limited numbers only.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exterior
  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 39.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 41.89 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 38.63 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 39.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 39.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 37.01 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 40.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 37.1 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 37.59 Lakh onwards

