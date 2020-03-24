Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 Mahindra XUV300 diesel priced in India from Rs 8.69 lakh

BS6 Mahindra XUV300 diesel priced in India from Rs 8.69 lakh

March 24, 2020, 07:37 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
29264 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 diesel priced in India from Rs 8.69 lakh

- Prices increased by up to Rs 901 only

- Yet to be officially launched

- Mahindra will soon launch the powerful XUV300 Sportz

Earlier this week, Mahindra introduced the BS6 XUV300 petrol in India, priced from Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Now, prices of the BS6 Mahindra XUV300 diesel have been leaked ahead of its official launch. The XUV300 BS6 diesel starts at Rs 8.69 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Interestingly, Mahindra has marginally increased the prices of the BS6 XUV300 diesel, which ranges between Rs 130 to Rs 901 only. That said, the XUV300 was priced higher than the competition, so it’s only wise on Mahindra’s part to not increase the price. With the BS6 update, Mahindra has discontinued the W8 AMT variant of the diesel XUV300, as the automatic transmission is only available in the W6 and W8 trims of the compact SUV.

The BS6 Mahindra XUV300 continues with the same engine and transmission options as the earlier model. However, in the BS6 guise, the 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 113bhp as against 115bhp in the BS4 era. That said, it continues to make 300Nm of peak torque. Mahindra will soon introduce the XUV300 Sportz that features a 1.2-litre direct injection turbocharged TGDi petrol motor. This motor makes 130bhp and 230Nm.

Source

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.63 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards

