COVID-19 pandemic: Mercedes-Benz India suspends production at Chakan plant

- Mercedes-Benz suspends production and select admin department work until 31 March

- The company is also taking precautionary measures at dealerships and service centres

Mercedes-Benz joins the list of manufacturers in India to announce temporary suspension of its plant due to the Coronavirus. The brand has suspended work at the Chakan plant as well as select administrative departments until 31 March.

The company is taking precautionary measures at its dealerships and service centres for the safety of its customers and employees. While work has been suspended till 31 March, Mercedes-Benz will be evaluating the situation in the future and take the required measures accordingly.

Mercedes-Benz issued a statement that said, “Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has suspended the majority of production at its manufacturing facility located in Chakan as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period starting 21 March to 31 March. This action is a proactive precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its employees and further contain the spread of the pandemic by practicing social distancing. The safety, health and well-being of the customers, visitors and employees are of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and this step will help the company protect the workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic. Mercedes-Benz is committed towards its customers’ requirements and all appropriate precautionary measures are being taken by the dealerships and service centres, providing safety and continuity of service to the customers and employees. Mercedes-Benz India’s leadership team is constantly evaluating the situation and will decide on further measures as required. Full operations will be resumed when the situation improves.”