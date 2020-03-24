Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe listed on official Indian website

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe listed on official Indian website

March 24, 2020, 05:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1974 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe listed on official Indian website

- Expected to be launched soon

- To be introduced in 840i guise, other variants to follow

It was last year when BMW started testing the all-new 8 Series in India. Following that, the flagship offering from the Bavarian carmaker’s stable was showcased at the India Art Expo held in New Delhi. We expected the new 8 to be introduced in India promptly after the 7 Series and X7 went on sale in India but we’d have to wait a bit longer. Now that BMW has listed the 8 Series Gran Coupe on their official Indian website, we expect the official launch might be delayed further owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

According to reports, BMW has been showcasing the new 8 to prospective buyers across the country. A spiritual successor to the previous-gen 6 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe, the 8 Series resurrects the iconic moniker from BMW’s heritage. Offered in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe bodystyles, we believe only the four-door Gran Coupe will be offered in India initially. However, the Coupe might be introduced in the M8 guise. The Convertible may or may not be launched in India anytime soon.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

Squarely aimed at the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz GT4 Door, the Gran Coupe is wider and longer than the 8 Coupe on which it is based and gets three seats in the second row, however, BMW says that ‘the third rear seat is suitable for use on short journeys only’. When launched in India, the 8 GC is expected to be offered in the 840i powered by a straight-six turbo-petrol with 340bhp/500Nm. Internationally, the 840d and M850i are offered as well with a 3.0-litre straight-six making 320bhp/640Nm and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sending 530bhp and 750Nm to xDrive, respectively. The more-powerful M8 guise is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 putting out 590bhp and the M8 Competition produces 616bhp. 

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 Series Gran Coupe, when launched in India, is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.2 to 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to CarWale.

  • BMW
  • BMW 8 Series
  • 8 Series
