Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Range Rover celebrates 50th Anniversary with a massive snow art

Range Rover celebrates 50th Anniversary with a massive snow art

March 24, 2020, 04:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
3088 Views
Be the first to comment
Range Rover celebrates 50th Anniversary with a massive snow art

- Founded in 1970, Range Rover turns 50 this year

- The snow art installation was made at JLR’s Arjeplog facility in Sweden

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

The Range Rover was launched in 1970 by British Leyland as a bigger, sportier model to the standard Land Rover. Which means, this year, the Range Rover marque has turned 50 and the British carmaker celebrated this anniversary by creating a snow art measuring 260m in diameter at the winter testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

This massive art installation was made in sub-zero temperature on the steering pad of the test track by renowned artist Simon Beck. The 53,092 square metre anniversary logo was created by walking more than 45,000 steps across the powdery snow accompanied by four Range Rover SVR models.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

For the uninitiated, the first-generation Range Rover was produced between 1970 and 1996 and was only available in a two-door body until 1981. Unlike the Jeep Wagoneer, which was a luxury alternative to the 4x4 models, the Range Rover was a more upmarket option to the Land Rover line-up. Although it still had a utilitarian interior, it came with many advanced features like power steering, air-conditioning, leather seats, coil springs (instead of leaf springs) and permanent four-wheel drive along with all-four disc brakes. The Range Rover was originally powered by various Rover V8 petrol and diesel engines.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

The second-gen model arrived 25 years later and was on sale until 2002. Meanwhile, the third-gen model introduced aluminum chassis as the Range Rover marque moved further upmarket making use of BMW underpinnings. Only automatic transmission was offered with the new RR and the electronics were borrowed from the sophisticated E38 7 Series. The current fourth-gen Range Rover was introduced at 2012 Paris Motor Show and it debuted a diesel-hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Range Rover’s extended line-up now includes three other models. Firstly, the Range Rover Sport which has a sportier coupe-SUV body style followed by cheeky Range Rover Evoque that was introduced in 2013 by Victoria Beckham and which is also offered in a convertible body style; and the latest member to join in is the Range Rover Velar, which is a mid-size crossover that was introduced in 2017 as an avant-garde alternative to regular SUVs. 

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior
  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover
  • Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover Velar
  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

38 Likes
12966 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

845 Likes
120737 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in