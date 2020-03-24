Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG prices start at Rs 6.36 lakh

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG prices start at Rs 6.36 lakh

March 24, 2020, 03:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
9227 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG prices start at Rs 6.36 lakh

- BS6 Maruti Suzuki Tour S CNG is offered in two variants

- New Optional variants launched in Tour S range

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly launched the BS6-compliant Dzire Tour S CNG, with prices starting at Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also introduced new Optional variants for both petrol and CNG variants under the Tour S range.

Unlike the 1.2-litre dual-jet VVT petrol engine that powers the Dzire facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Tour S is propelled by the 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol motor. The latter produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki expanded their commercial network portfolio with the Tour range. The models under the Tour range now include Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V and Tour M, details of which are available here.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Tour S (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi):

Tour S CNG: Rs 6.36 lakh

Tour S (O) petrol: Rs 5.80 lakh

Tour S (O) CNG: Rs 6.40 lakh

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6422 Likes
1107519 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

234 Likes
192817 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in