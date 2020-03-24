BS6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG prices start at Rs 6.36 lakh

- BS6 Maruti Suzuki Tour S CNG is offered in two variants

- New Optional variants launched in Tour S range

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly launched the BS6-compliant Dzire Tour S CNG, with prices starting at Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also introduced new Optional variants for both petrol and CNG variants under the Tour S range.

Unlike the 1.2-litre dual-jet VVT petrol engine that powers the Dzire facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Tour S is propelled by the 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol motor. The latter produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki expanded their commercial network portfolio with the Tour range. The models under the Tour range now include Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V and Tour M, details of which are available here.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Tour S (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi):

Tour S CNG: Rs 6.36 lakh

Tour S (O) petrol: Rs 5.80 lakh

Tour S (O) CNG: Rs 6.40 lakh