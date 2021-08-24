CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun to be launched in India on 23 September, 2021

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen Taigun to be launched in India on 23 September, 2021

    - Offered with two petrol engines

    - Bookings open

    Volkswagen India has officially confirmed the launch date for the upcoming Taigun SUV. The German carmaker will announce the prices for the mid-size SUV next month on 23 September, 2021. The pre-bookings and production of the Taigun already commenced last week on 18 August at the brand’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Except for the prices and the variant details, considerable information about the Taigun has been revealed. We already know that the SUV will be offered in five exterior shades – Candy White, Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. When it comes to the exterior design, the Taigun sports a minimal, clean yet mature styling. The raised bonnet, sophisticated-looking square LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, swirl-type 17-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, and the silver roof rails lend the Taigun an SUV stance. However, the visual highlight remains the LED tail lamps framed into the black housing. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the Taigun features a dual-tone theme with a neatly tucked 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new three-spoke steering wheel commands the fully digital eight-inch instrument cluster. Other notable features of the Taigun include electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone charging, a six-speaker sound system, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and leather upholstery. 

    It also boasts of essential safety features such as six airbags, hill hold control, multi-collision brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and tyre pressure deflation warning amongst others. We have had a go in the 1.5-litre DSG version and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Like its DNA cousin, Skoda Kushaq, the Taigun too, is available with two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115bhp and 175Nm torque while the 1.5-litre TSI generates a potent 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both the guise. Additionally, the former gets a six-speed automatic transmission while the latter is linked to a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    With the Taigun to step inside the ring soon, it will have to fight it out against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the newly launched Skoda Kushaq. 

