India-bound Jeep Commander revealed - Top Highlights

After a series of teasers and test mules, Jeep has finally revealed the production-spec three-row Commander SUV. Based on the five-seat Compass, the Commander will initially be retailed in international markets making its way to India in the coming year.

The Commander, although based on the five-seat Compass, looks well-proportioned and has a handful of distinct design elements. While the front fascia retains the signature seven-box front grille, the chrome garnish is restricted only on the upper and lower portion of the grille. The central area is blacked-out and is flanked by a set of sleeker LED headlamps. Further down, the fog lamps and the horizontal daytime running lights are housed lower in the bumper. The side profile with the squared wheel arches and the clean body line up to the B-pillar bears resemblance to its younger sibling. However, look beyond that and the window chrome kink along with the two-tone paint job makes the Commander look stately.

The rear draws its inspiration from the Grand Cherokee L flagship with the slim split LED tail lamps and a thin chrome stripe running across the tailgate. Further, the ‘4x4’ badge confirms the all-wheel-drive configuration for the three-row SUV.

The cabin layout and the interior design of the SUV remain the same as the Compass. Largely, the theme remains black with a handful of chrome inserts on the centre area and soft-touch leather on the dashboard. The fully digital driver’s display is commanded by a three-spoke steering wheel while the floating touchscreen infotainment system is pinned at the centre. The seats are draped in dark brown upholstery that gets diamond shape stitching on the backrest. The second row is likely to get bench type seats with tumble function for easy access to the third-row seats.

The Jeep Commander is expected to arrive in India sometime next year, most likely as the ‘Meridian’ with both petrol and diesel engine options. The model has already begun testing in the country and you can read more about it here.