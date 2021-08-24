Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled: Top-feature highlights

- To be available in N6 and N8 variant options

- The i20 N Line gets WRC inspired sporty highlights

Post much wait, Hyundai finally unveiled the sporty i20 N Line in the country today. The sporty iteration of the i20 will be available in N6 and N8 variant options. Interested customers can now book the i20 N Line online or at the Hyundai Signature dealership against a token amount of Rs 25,000. Along with motorsport-inspired styling cues, the company claims that the upcoming model will also offer superior ride and handling capabilities. The i20 N Line is based on the top-spec i20 Asta variant.

Read below to learn more about the top-feature highlights.

Exterior

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colour options include – Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Polar White. On the other hand, dual-tone colour options comprise of Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

The soon-to-launch i20 N Line gets WRC-inspired sporty highlights in the form of a chequered flag-inspired front grille, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel with N logo and red calliper on the disc brake. The sporty hatchback also gets athletic red highlights (silver highlights for red exterior colour) on the front skid plate and side sill garnish. Moving on to the rear, the hatchback gets a sporty tailgate spoiler with side wings. Other feature highlights include LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish, and front fog lamp chrome garnish.

Interior

Step inside and the i20 N Line greets you with the sporty black interior theme with athletic red inserts. The seats are wrapped in artificial leather and features the chequered flag design with the N logo. Furthermore, the vehicle gets a perforated artificial leather-wrapped gear knob with the N logo, three-spoke steering wheel with N logo, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, and Bose premium seven-speaker system.

For added convenience, the vehicle also offers a wireless charger with cooling pad, a digital cluster with TFT multi-information display, and rear seat armrest. The safety feature list includes multi airbags such as driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags. You also get automatic headlamps, ISOFIX, emergency stop signal, hill assist control, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors with display on infotainment, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Engine

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine that generates 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000rpm. This engine can be had in either a seven-speed DCT or an iMT option.