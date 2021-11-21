CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs 5,200

    Jay Shah

    - Base Comfortline variant gets the highest hike 

    - Waiting period expands to two months

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has discreetly hiked the prices of the recently launched Taigun. The mid-size SUV is offered in five variants – Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. The German carmaker has revised the ex-showroom price of the base Comfortline trim by Rs 5,200 while other variants get expensive by Rs 4,300. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    Earlier this month, the carmaker announced that the Taigun has received over 18,000 bookings boosting the brand’s sales by 50 per cent in October 2021. Depending upon the variant and date of booking, the SUV commands a waiting period of over two months. The Taigun like its DNA cousin, Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The exterior highlight includes LED headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, quirky looking LED tail lamps encased in black housing, and an electric sunroof. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

    Feature-wise, the Taigun comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated seats, six airbags, a reverse parking camera, hill-hold control, and multi-collision brakes. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The Taigun is powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while the 1.0-litre gets a six-speed torque converter automatic and the 1.5-litre is linked to a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    The Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and Skoda Kushaq. 

