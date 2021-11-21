CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,684 Views
    2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge — Now in pictures

    As it goes with every Black Badge version of a Roll-Royce car, the new Ghost's iteration is also unique. After all, the inception of this series was to 'appeal to a generation of young, self-confident, and self-empowered rule-breakers'. These are RR's clientele who are attracted to their cars but want to set themselves apart. This new treatment seems to just do it right with a dark black paint job and increased power output. You'd get a glimpse of the former through this picture gallery.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Left Front Three Quarter

    Like the Black Badge siblings – the Dawn, Wraith, and the Cullinan, this Ghost Black Badge sports the Spirit of Ecstasy and the grille in a darker chrome shade.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Wheel

    Even the 21-inch carbon fibre wheels with the rotating discs are slightly tinted. This has been done so that the carbon weave is visible on the rims.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Right Rear Three Quarter

    The car’s updated interior gets black wood veneers and technical fabrics. Still, there's a minimalist interior clock, which in turn is flanked by a new update for the LED illuminated fascia.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Dashboard

    Conspicuous to its addition, a bright blue leather interior gets a diamond-like patterned carbon-metallic fibre weave in the trim. And needless to mention, there's Rolls-Royce's signature starlit headliner.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Second Row Seats

    Standard Ghost models come powered by a 563bhp twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V-12 engine. However, with the Black Badge, power output is uprated to 592bhp and 900Nm of torque.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Engine Shot

    Even the eight-speed ZF transmission is specially tuned for this Black Badge edition to enhance the power from the 12-cylinder mill. Then, there are air springs and rear-axle steering for the new Ghost.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Right Side View

    All of these systems including four-wheel steering, all-wheel-drive, throttle maps, and more, have been revised and re-tuned over the standard Ghost saloon.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Left Side View

    In fact, a part of these dynamic tweaks for the Ghost Black Badge include more voluminous air springs and even raising of the brake pedal's biting point.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    Lastly, there's the all-wheel-drive Ghost's new 'Low' driving mode. It's said to improve driving functions including gearshifts and lend a tweaked exhaust note too.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Left Rear Three Quarter
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Image
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost
    ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs 5,200
     Next 
    Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift — What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118345 Views
    763 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • rolls-royce-cars
    • other brands
    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    ₹ 9.50 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Rolls-Royce-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118345 Views
    763 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge — Now in pictures