2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge — Now in pictures

As it goes with every Black Badge version of a Roll-Royce car, the new Ghost's iteration is also unique. After all, the inception of this series was to 'appeal to a generation of young, self-confident, and self-empowered rule-breakers'. These are RR's clientele who are attracted to their cars but want to set themselves apart. This new treatment seems to just do it right with a dark black paint job and increased power output. You'd get a glimpse of the former through this picture gallery.

Like the Black Badge siblings – the Dawn, Wraith, and the Cullinan, this Ghost Black Badge sports the Spirit of Ecstasy and the grille in a darker chrome shade.

Even the 21-inch carbon fibre wheels with the rotating discs are slightly tinted. This has been done so that the carbon weave is visible on the rims.

The car’s updated interior gets black wood veneers and technical fabrics. Still, there's a minimalist interior clock, which in turn is flanked by a new update for the LED illuminated fascia.

Conspicuous to its addition, a bright blue leather interior gets a diamond-like patterned carbon-metallic fibre weave in the trim. And needless to mention, there's Rolls-Royce's signature starlit headliner.

Standard Ghost models come powered by a 563bhp twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V-12 engine. However, with the Black Badge, power output is uprated to 592bhp and 900Nm of torque.

Even the eight-speed ZF transmission is specially tuned for this Black Badge edition to enhance the power from the 12-cylinder mill. Then, there are air springs and rear-axle steering for the new Ghost.

All of these systems including four-wheel steering, all-wheel-drive, throttle maps, and more, have been revised and re-tuned over the standard Ghost saloon.

In fact, a part of these dynamic tweaks for the Ghost Black Badge include more voluminous air springs and even raising of the brake pedal's biting point.

Lastly, there's the all-wheel-drive Ghost's new 'Low' driving mode. It's said to improve driving functions including gearshifts and lend a tweaked exhaust note too.