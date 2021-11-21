Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift — What to expect

Introduction

Volkswagen has recently announced that they plan to launch the facelifted Tiguan in India next month. This goes on to show that the carmaker will fulfil its promise of launching four SUVs in our country this year. Here's all that we expect from the revamped version of the upcoming Tiguan.

Exterior

There will be a few cosmetic updates to the Tiguan like an updated front fascia with a redesigned grille and a re-sculpted front bumper. Round at the back, the SUV still features those L-shaped tail lamp clusters but with striking LED elements. Also, there's a new TIGUAN lettering in the centre of the tailgate. Furthermore, Volkswagen shall also equip the SUV with a set of 18-inch alloys with a new design.

Interior

On the inside, it will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit that can also control the new three-zone automatic climate control. Then, there's connected tech, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and even an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat to add to the comfort and convenience of owners.

Engine and gearbox

The Tiguan will now derive power from a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This mill will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Timeline

VW started this year's proceedings with the T-Roc, then brought in the AllSpace, followed by the Taigun later this year. And now just before the year ends, the carmaker will launch the revised Tiguan as well for Indian customers. Pre-bookings are expected to start shortly, while the variant-wise pricing shall be announced on December 7. Stay tuned to CarWale for all details.