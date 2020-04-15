Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Polo 1.0, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace deliveries to begin after end of lockdown

April 15, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Volkswagen Polo 1.0, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace deliveries to begin after end of lockdown

- Volkswagen was set to begin dispatch of new models in March when the country went into a lockdown

- Deliveries for these new models are now expected to take place in May

Volkswagen India launched three models in India in March this year including the Polo 1.0, Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc. The company was all set to begin deliveries for these models when a country-wide lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, halting dispatches.

The company has now officially revealed that once the lockdown in India is lifted, all the aforementioned models will begin to be dispatched from the factory before delivery to their respective customers. Volkswagen is expected to begin sending these models to their dealer partners in May, which is when the lockdown is expected to come to an end.

Volkswagen Polo Exterior

The Volkswagen Polo, in its BS6 format, is powered by a 108bhp 1.0-litre, three cylinder MPI engine, details of which are available here. We have already driven the Tiguan Allspace and you can read our review here. To know all about the T-Roc, which is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, click here.

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.99 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards

