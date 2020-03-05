Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Volkswagen Polo, Vento 1.0 TSI launched in India, priced from Rs 5.82 lakhs

March 05, 2020, 01:22 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
BS6 Volkswagen Polo, Vento 1.0 TSI launched in India, priced from Rs 5.82 lakhs

- BS6 Polo available with both, 1.0L MPI and TSI engines

- Both the cars get six-speed manual and automatic transmissions

Volkswagen India has launched the BS6 versions of the Volkswagen Polo and the Vento in India. With the BS6 update, Volkswagen has replaced the 1.2-litre four-pot TSI engine with a new-gen 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor from the EA 211 family.

Volkswagen Polo Action

The BS6 Volkswagen Polo is available with two engines - 1.0L MPI and 1.0L TSI. The former is only available with a six-speed manual, while the latter can be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic as well, in addition to the manual gearbox. The Polo is priced between Rs 5.82 lakhs to Rs 9.59 lakhs (ex-showroom India), and is available in the Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and GT trims.

The BS6 Volkswagen Vento is priced in the range of Rs 8.86 lakhs to Rs 13.29 lakhs (ex-showroom India). The Vento manual is available in the Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline Plus trims, while the Vento automatic is only available in the higher-spec Highline, Highline Plus variants.

Volkswagen Polo Action

The new 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 108bhp and 175Nm of peak torque on the Polo and the Vento. Speaking of the BS6 portfolio, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passengers Cars said, “Volkswagen is always committed to bring in the best of technology for its customers in India while being conscious about its carbon footprint. We are proud to introduce our BS6 variants of the Polo and Vento, which comprises of the MPI engine and Volkswagen’s award winning TSI technology.”

VehiclePrice (ex-showroom India)Trim
Volkswagen Polo 1.0L MPI 6MTINR 5.82 – 7.80 LakhsTL, CL & HL+
Volkswagen Polo 1.0L TSI 6MT & 6ATINR 8.02 – 9.59 LakhsHL+ & GT
Volkswagen Vento 1.0L TSI 6MTINR 8.86 – 11.99 LakhsTL, CL, HL & HL+
Volkswagen Vento 1.0L TSI 6 ATINR 12.09 – 13.29 LakhsHL & HL+

PS - TL – Trendline, CL – Comfortline, HL – Highline

